The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ruby Snowdon named in NSW Country squad after strong season with Wangaratta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Snowdon has a semi-final to look forward to on Saturday evening. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ruby Snowdon has a semi-final to look forward to on Saturday evening. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ruby Snowdon's big year hits crunch point on Saturday evening when the Wangaratta starlet plays for a place in the AWFA grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.