Ruby Snowdon's big year hits crunch point on Saturday evening when the Wangaratta starlet plays for a place in the AWFA grand final.
The 16-year-old, who will represent NSW Country at the National Youth Championships in October, is preparing for City's semi-final against 2022 champions Albury United at La Trobe University.
Snowdon, who's played 19 games in the Division 1 women's side this season, relishes a challenge and will need to be at her best to keep United at bay.
Wangaratta finished third, just two points behind the Greens, so it's too close to call.
"It's been a bit up and down," Snowdon said.
"We've had a few wins and a few losses but heading into finals, I think we're looking good.
"The competition is really strong this year.
"It's really even and we've had a few of our good players in and out of the squad every week so we haven't had one main team right up until finals."
Wangaratta beat Wodonga Diamonds 3-1 in the quarter-finals last weekend.
"It was really good," Snowdon said.
"At the start, it was a bit nerve-wracking because they came out really strong but once we settled in, we started to look really good.
"Finals is a completely new game and you have to forget about what has happened in the past."
Saturday's semi-final, which kicks off at 5.10pm, will be the fourth meeting between Wangaratta and United in the space of 41 days.
The Greens won 3-1 on August 1 but either side of that, City have beaten United twice, scoring eight goals in the process.
Snowdon, who started with the club in under-11s, also travels to Albury once a week to train in the Football NSW talent support program (TSP) with some of the best young players from across the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
"Training and playing with the same level girls in TSP helps me improve," Snowdon said.
"I like testing myself to get the best outcome possible.
"I like playing at a higher level because I learn a lot from it.
"It was really exciting being named in the NSW Country squad because it's something I've been working towards for a while."
Snowdon, who studies at Galen Catholic College, knows the potential rewards season 2023 may yet hold for her.
"I feel ready," she said.
"And whatever happens, happens."
Saturday, September 2
Albury United v Wangaratta
La Trobe University, 5.10pm
Sunday, September 3
Albury Hotspurs v Melrose
South Wangaratta Reserve, 11am
