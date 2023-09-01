From now on, every time Sharla Sutcliffe steps out onto the netball court, she knows it may be her last game.
The renowned goal shooter has made the decision to call time on her decorated career at the end of this season following 25 years across the Tallangatta, Hume and Ovens and Murray netball Leagues.
While the 40-year-old will forever be associated with Thurgoona's premiership dynasty from 2013 to 2016, Sutcliffe has one last opportunity to make another lifelong memory with the Bulldogs this season.
"It's already upsetting thinking about playing my last game, because my head and my heart still want to play, but my body is stopping me from being able to give what I need to give at this level," she said.
"It's going to be emotional no matter which game it is, but I know I'm making the right decision.
"Between my commitments with work, my daughter, Evie, and my body, it's been a decision 12 months in the making."
There's not much Sutcliffe hasn't achieved over the span of her netball career between Thurgoona, Murray Magpies, Jindera and Albury, with plenty of individual and team accolades.
Having returned back to Thurgoona this season, she will be hoping to help the Bulldogs overcome Chiltern in this weekend's TDNA semi-final to keep the possibility of another premiership alive.
"For anyone that's retiring, that would be the cherry on top of a career to finish on such a high," she said.
"Having won so many premierships in my career, I would really like to do it for some of the girls that have never played in one.
"When you get to my age and you've played that much netball, you start to do it for other reasons. There's a couple of girls in the side that have said that they've never played in a winning grand final, so I would like them to have that feeling.
"In hindsight, with it being my final year, I'm so glad I returned to Thurgoona, because it's like home.
"To be able to come back and finish my career with some of my best friends under such a great coach in a team that has been very successful, obviously we're still hopeful to go a few steps further, but I couldn't have asked for a better final year of my career."
Sutcliffe started her senior netball career as a 17-year-old at Murray Magpies, where in 2009 she was a part of the club's rare achievement to earn A, B, C, C-reserve and intermediate premierships all on the same day.
"I can't differentiate between that year and the four premierships at Thurgoona because they were all special for their own reasons," she said.
Sutcliffe's coach and friend, Lauren Kerrins, admitted it was an emotional time when she recently broke the news to the group.
"There were tears," Kerrins said.
"There's not many people that I've ever coached or played with that can turn and shoot at length.
"You just have faith that she'll get the job done.
"She's a really smart mover and can set other people up and bring them into the game."
Regardless of the outcome this season, Sutcliffe is content with what she's been able to achieve.
"I'm very fortunate for the netball career I've had, I'm luckier than most," she said.
"I've got no regrets."
