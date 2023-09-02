Authorities are cracking down on off-road vehicles and firewood theft after a sharp rise in illegal activity in Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park.
Parks Victoria and Victoria Police began doing frequent patrols this month as part of Operation Greenwolf and will continue to do so until October.
They are armed with advanced surveillance technology that aimed to identify illegal off-road riding, driving, habitat damage and firewood theft.
Authorities warned anyone caught offending in national parks would be slapped with a fine of up to $9087 and possibly face up to a year in prison.
They could also be at risk of losing the items used to commit offences, such as chainsaws, vehicles and other associated equipment.
Parks Victoria range team leader Scott Cunningham said it was important to protect the forest.
"The alarming rate of illegal firewood we're seeing impacts the centuries-long process required to create tree hollows and shelter for native species," he said.
"Off-road vehicle use creates significant erosion that impacts waterways, damages native vegetation and spreads disease and weeds into our parks."
Mr Cunningham said people could still enjoy the Victorian bush as it "is a unique experience and we are grateful to most visitors who do the right thing".
Illegal activities or suspicious behaviour can be reported to Parks Victoria on 131 963 or by contacting police.
