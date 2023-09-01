Possible medication misuse and the impact on pharmacies are concerns for Border residents as new 60-day dispensing rules began on Friday, September 1.
This means many patients can now receive twice the medication for the cost of a single prescription.
The Border Mail visited Dean Street in Albury to see how residents felt about the changes.
Michael Maloney thought it a good idea in theory, but was sceptical about whether he would save money after pharmacies increased service costs in response to the ruling.
"It's like betting each way on a racehorse - it balances the books," he said.
"But for elderly people and people with illnesses, I think it'll make life easier for them."
Graham, who chose not to reveal his last name for privacy reasons, said he was "all for the new rule as long as it's cost-effective".
"Between my wife and I, we probably spend about $240 a month on medication," he said.
"So if this new rule can halve that, that'd be great, but I don't think it should be at the cost of community pharmacies."
Bridget Anderson fears there could be unforeseen consequences.
"I think it is a good idea, but the only thing that worries me is people on mental health medication getting two months' worth of medicine and potentially overdosing," she said.
The changes are happening in three stages over 12 months and will apply to more than 300 medicines once completed on September 1, 2024.
The first stage will impact people needing medication for heart conditions, Crohn's disease, high cholesterol, osteoporosis and high blood pressure.
To qualify, patients must have an ongoing health condition, they must have been assessed by their prescriber to be stable on their current medication and they must obtain a new prescription on or after September 1 for a 60-day quantity of medicine per dispensing.
But that $1.6 billion will come from the pockets of pharmacy owners and their staff.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has been fiercely lobbying against the rule, saying it will mean mass redundancies, fewer operating hours, closures and force all pharmacies to start charging for hitherto free services like blood pressure tests.
However, the guild agreed to suspend their lobbying after the government announced on Friday, September 1, that they will bring the eighth Community Pharmacy Agreement forward to March 1, 2024.
"Today's decision is a win for pharmacists and communities but an acknowledgement Labor got this wrong, where we could have seen communities without a pharmacy at all," Nationals leader David Littleproud said.
"Sixty-day dispensing will now be dealt with under a Community Pharmacy Agreement and we welcome this move and what we have been calling for, but the devil will be in the detail."
The Community Pharmacy Agreement, brokered by the Bob Hawke and Paul Keating government in 1989, is a negotiation between the government and the pharmacy guild every five years that aims to reduce the cost of medicine for patients.
The Albanese government was the first to break the agreement since its inception, and as a result, the 60-day dispensing rule was dictated without any consultation with the pharmacy sector.
Jeff Nelson, owner of Terry White Chemist Lavington, said the government's decision to move the eighth agreement forward is a step in the right direction, "but it should have been announced months ago".
"They should have paused the implementation of this until something was agreed upon," he said.
"Labor has known all along that this will cause the closure of pharmacies, but they haven't admitted it to anybody.
"So this news of the new agreement is an absolute admission that they have let pharmacy down, and now they are trying to dig their way out of the hole they've created."
Mr Nelson said he was unsure how fruitful the negotiations will be, given the treatment pharmacies had received from the government this year.
"Mark Butler has been on the news bagging pharmacy out, so I don't know how the industry can negotiate with someone who has no respect for us," he said.
"The new negotiation needs to put the $1.6 billion they've taken out of pharmacies across the nation straight back into pharmacies.
"But I don't have any faith in the government's position on this."
