10 crashes in 10 years at Chiltern site that claimed four lives

There have been 10 crashes in 10 years at the intersection involved in a quadruple fatal at Chiltern,
Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said four of those collisions had been serious and only one, on Thursday, had been fatal.
The intersection will be reviewed following the crash, which is standard practice after all fatalities.
While the top road policing officer didn't want to pre-empt the results of the review, he said it was "not ideal" to have a single lane leading to a 110kmh freeway.
"It is a high volume intersection," he said.
"There have been a number of minor collisions, a couple of serious ones, and one fatality.
"It's probably too early to talk in terms of our recommendations.
"The easy thing is, simplistically I'd say it's not ideal to have people joining a 110kmh road from zero to 110kmh, but the cost to put an overpass and long slip lanes in is very, very expensive.
"It's that balance for government and road authorities about how they go about doing that."
Assistant Commissioner Weir said there was nothing to suggest the state or condition of the road had caused the crash.
He noted there was signage at the intersection.
Other crashes have similarly involved a driver failing to give way.
"If I could click the fingers and remove all intersections and those sorts of things, we would, but that's not practical," he said.
Indigo mayor Sophie Price was in Chiltern at the time of the crash and heard the sirens, and realised it must have been a major incident.
She has spoken to emergency workers after the incident to offer support.
"The community is just totally shocked and saddened," she said.
"Our minds turn to wrapping our arms around the volunteer network that is the predominant emergency response in small towns, and making sure they're OK."
Cr Price said the responsible authorities would examine the intersection.
"Indigo Shire will play a role where it's required," she said.
"We're not aware that's a factor (in the crash) at this stage, but all of that will come to light.
"Our thoughts are with all the families, from the truck driver to the people killed and all of the emergency services."
