SEASON OVER: Bushrangers fail in attempt to overturn four-week ban on inspirational co-coach

Beechworth's premiership aspirations appear to be in tatters after Tom Cartledge was ruled out for the remainder of the season at the Tallangatta and district league tribunal on Friday night.
Although the penalty was reduced, Cartledge was suspended for three weeks.
In a massive blow to the Bushrangers staying alive in the premiership race, Cartledge will not only be eligible to play for the remainder of the finals series but will also not be allowed on the ground to address the players.
Cartledge's bump on Griska, who will miss this weekend with concussion protocols, was graded intentional, high contact and high impact.
During the tribunal hearing, the Bushrangers successfully argued that Cartlege's bump should be downgraded to careless rather than intentional.
But the high contact and high impact couldn't be disputed, resulting in the three week ban.
Cartledge has never been previously suspended throughout his 200-match plus career.
MORE TO COME
