From three Albury properties earmarked for auction on Saturday, September 2, two sold on Friday and one failed to attract a bid.
A combined commercial and residential building on David Street, described by one onlooker as like a "Tardis" given the unexpected large space inside, had been used as a natural therapy business with two bedrooms and a bathroom on its second level.
Agent Jack Stean said the five-bedroom residence with two bathrooms and a swimming pool could be used as a family home, a commercial business, or both.
Several rooms downstairs, used by the outgoing business as patient consulting rooms, could become bedrooms, Mr Stean said.
About 25 people gathered at the auction at 11am but Mr Stean, as auctioneer, didn't seem too downcast when not a single bidder raised their hand.
"Hopefully we might sell it this later this afternoon - who knows?" he said.
"Despite no bids today here, the results from the other properties yesterday certainly show that the buyers are back," he said, lamenting the lull that typically falls over the auction market during winter months.
"We sold an apartment at the Hamilton (on the corner of David and Hume streets) for more than $1.5 million and it wasn't even on the top floor."
The two other properties Mr Stean referred to that were to be auctioned on Saturday, also listed with Stean Nicholls Real Estatate, were at 200 Downside Street and 212 Rivergum Drive, both in East Albury.
Both houses swiftly had "sold" signs posted physically at the properties and online.
The Downside Street property, a four-bedroom , two-bathroom brick home in the Easterview Estate, sold for an undisclosed sum after negotiations the previous day.
Agent Lachlan Hutchins said the other house, also brick with four bedrooms and a two-car garage, sold for "high fives" also on Friday.
Mr Hutchins said he expected a surge of interest from buyers in coming weeks as the weather moved on from the winter doldrums to spring.
