Brock-Burrum responded to a half-time roasting by coming from behind to knock Howlong out of the Hume League finals on Saturday.
Saints coach Peter Cook let rip at the main break after his side were dominated by the Spiders in the first two quarters at Walbundrie.
But Howlong's inaccuracy would later haunt them in a big way as Brock-Burrum battled back to win by 13.5 (83) to 9.16 (70).
There was a horrible sense of deja vu for the Spiders, who finished third for the second year in a row only to fall at the first hurdle in September.
Howlong have still not won a final since 2014 but the Saints are now just one game away from the preliminary final.
This game was a microcosm of their season, having started 0-5 only to win eight on the bounce and drag themselves back into finals contention.
Mason Hamilton kicked four goals for the Saints while Cook nailed three in the second-half fightback.
"I'm proud because there were a lot of moments throughout the game where we had kids and grown men question themselves," Cook said.
"They questioned their confidence and were not backing themselves.
"Today was a bit like a psychologist's session.
"When we're playing our best footy, we're so good, but for the first half we just weren't able to do it.
"We didn't have any confidence, we didn't have any belief.
"We had a bit of a spray at half-time but after that, it was more just about believing that we could do it and backing ourselves to do it.
"We knew we could score quickly and a lot of it was us today doing things wrong and them taking advantage of that.
"They played really well and Clarky (Hamish Clark) was super but a lot of it was us turning over the footy and making silly mistakes.
"If we cleaned up that, we knew we were going to go a long way."
The fact Howlong only led by 19 points at half-time spoke volumes for their wasteful kicking in a second quarter they dominated without making it count on the scoreboard.
Keith Tallent and Deky Yates had kicked the first two goals of the game for Brock-Burrum but the Spiders hit back through Caleb Hobbs (2), Hamish Clark and Toby Pargeter to open up a 16-point gap at quarter-time.
Cook demanded more pressure from his players but despite two goals in as many minutes from Hamilton, they spent almost the entire second period defending.
At the other end, three set shots for Howlong didn't bring so much as a point before Clark unloaded from 50 metres to finally trouble the scorers.
Jarred Lane, on the half-turn, nailed an equally impressive goal as the Spiders continued to camp in their forward half but despite taking marks inside 50 almost at will, they left the door open for the Saints heading into the second half.
And Brock-Burrum duly barged through it, kicking nine goals to three for the remainder of the game.
Right from the centre bounce, they looked hungrier and Cook's clever improvised effort off the ground in the goal square, with two defenders in close proximity, was the catalyst for what followed.
Sam Schilg booted the next major and when Nick Shelley knocked Cook to the floor after Howlong had been awarded a free-kick, the umpires reversed their decision and Cook went back to kick the goal.
Brock-Burrum's pressure around the contest was huge now and Howlong were grateful to Zach Mazzei for a fine finish from the pocket just before the siren which nudged their buffer out to eight points.
But the red-hot Saints ran over the top of them in the final term, with all the noise coming from the Brock-Burrum supporters as their side surged into the lead.
Hamilton wriggled out of a tackle, raced along the boundary line and stepped inside to score after the impressive Matt Wilson had slotted his second of the day at the other end.
Cook missed a decent chance but it mattered not as Joel Felmingham nailed the next one, before a brilliant piece of work by Schilg gave Cook his third goal which sparked a big celebration.
Tallent's roar was even bigger when he hit the scoreboard moments later and when Hamilton slotted Brock-Burrum's 13th goal late on, it was curtains for Howlong.
"It probably doesn't get much worse," Spiders co-coach Matt McDonald admitted.
"We're in a position in the sheds after the game where I think we should have won the game.
"That's not being a poor sport, we had so many opportunities in that first half especially and we just didn't hit the scoreboard.
"We had 18 to four inside-50s in the second quarter and scoreboard pressure is everything.
"We spoke about that before the game but we just didn't convert.
"We controlled the play, we controlled possession but when they went forward, they were cleaner and kicked their goals.
"It's really disappointing at the moment."
More to follow.
