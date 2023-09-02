The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington defeat Wangaratta Magpies in netball qualifying final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 2 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington goal shooter Christine Oguche
Lavington goal shooter Christine Oguche

Lavington has once again shown their ability to hold on under pressure after downing Wangaratta by eight goals in a qualifying final encounter at WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.