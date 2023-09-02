Lavington has once again shown their ability to hold on under pressure after downing Wangaratta by eight goals in a qualifying final encounter at WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday.
The Panthers had a 10 goal lead heading into the half-time break, before the Pies came back out firing in the second half to narrow the margin to within just several goals at one stage.
"It was pretty nerve-racking," Panthers' coach Linda Charlton said.
"We've been in a lot of really tense close situations over the last month and the team just really knows how to hold their nerve and work together when something is going against us.
"Wang are an amazing side and we said at three-quarter-time that they're going to come out hard. We knew they weren't just going to let us run away with it, and credit to them.
"I think it was a really worthy final."
Christine Oguche was near unstoppable in goals for the Panthers, finishing the game with 46 of their 53 total.
"She's just next level," Charlton said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We see how good she is week in and week out, she's just so consistent and strong."
Amanda Umanski shot 19 goals for the Pies before she made an emotional exit from the court in the final quarter.
The talented shooter could be seen icing her knee for the remainder of the game, in what has been her comeback season from a devastating ACL injury last year.
Ellie Cooper and Issy Newton worked tirelessly for the Pies in the midcourt, while Ange Demamiel provided crucial turnovers for the Panthers.
Lavington donned black armbands in remembrance of clubman and volunteer Richard Robertson.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.