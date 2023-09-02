The Border Mail
Yackandandah defeat Kiewa-Sandy Creek in thrilling semi-final

Updated September 2 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 7:35pm
Yackandandah centre Emma Maslen in action against Kiewa-Sandy Creek. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah has stunned reigning premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek in thrilling fashion to book a spot in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association grand final.

