Yackandandah has stunned reigning premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek in thrilling fashion to book a spot in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association grand final.
The Hawks, who finished the home and away season as the undefeated minor premiers, took a three goal lead heading into the second half at Sandy Creek, before a late surge from the Roos saw the sides going goal for goal in a nail-biting final term.
A turnover late in the game led to Yackandandah celebrating a two goal victory, 40-38.
Roos' playing coach Anna Beirs, who was recently named the TDNA Coach of the Year, admitted it was a nerve-racking way to finish the semi-final clash.
"It went right down to the wire, it's so good to come away with the win," she said.
"The girls did such a great job and it's pretty rewarding.
"Like every team, you have highs and lows, and they've just developed such great friendships and have come in leaps and bounds.
"It's been a really good season and it's just nice to now have a chance to play in the grand final."
It marks Beirs first season at the helm of the Roos' A-grade side.
Beck O'Connell performed will in the midcourt for the victors, while Jess Garland kept her composure in goals under pressure.
TDNA league medallist Alissa Donaldson was strong in defence for the Roos alongside Rebecca Evans.
"We only played them once during the season and they're a fantastic team to come up against," Beirs said.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek isn't out of the hunt and will now play off for the remaining grand final spot in the preliminary final next weekend.
