OVENS AND MURRAY
FOOTBALL
QUALIFYING FINAL
Albury 16.8 (104) def Wangaratta 12.8 (80)
NETBALL
Wangaratta 45 lost to Lavington 53
TALLANGATTA LEAGUE
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
Kiewa-Sandy Creek 13.16 (94) def Yackandandah 6.8 (44)
HUME LEAGUE
Howlong 9.16 (70) lost to Brock-Burrum 13.5 (83)
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.