Albury defeats Wangaratta by 24 points in O and M qualifying final

By Andrew Moir
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 6:36pm
Albury midfielder Jake Gaynor charges away from Wangaratta's Waitai Tua in Saturday's qualifying final. Picture by Mark Jesser
Dynamic Albury duo Jake Gaynor and Riley Bice torched Wangaratta with their pace and precision kicking in Saturday's 24-point qualifying win.

