Dynamic Albury duo Jake Gaynor and Riley Bice torched Wangaratta with their pace and precision kicking in Saturday's 24-point qualifying win.
Bice, who wasn't 100 per cent as he battled illness, kicked four goals and set up a handful of others, while the smallest player on Wangaratta's WJ Findlay Oval in Gaynor booted three and racked up 24 touches in the 16.8 (104) to 12.8 (80) win.
Albury will now play minor premiers Yarrawonga in the grand final qualifier at Wodonga's John Flower Oval next Saturday.
"Riley's ball use and composure ahead of the footy stands out, while Jake's last month has been really good, he's a best and fairest winner in a premiership year," Albury co-coach Anthony Miles offered.
A strong crowd of 2263 in glorious conditions watched a cracking first half, but a stunning seven-goal run by the Tigers in only 17 minutes from midway through the second quarter to early in the third effectively sealed the finals win, which was the club's first since toppling Wangaratta in the 2018 grand final.
Albury won seven of 10 grand final appearances from 2009, but went into the match with four successive finals losses.
Wangaratta was missing Mat Grossman, who pulled out only an hour before the match battling a leg complaint, while Hunter Gottschling hadn't recovered from a concussion in the last game a fortnight earlier.
Bice snared two goals in the first five minutes, but Daniel Sharrock's clearance work handed Michael Newton a chance from 45m and 45 degrees to snatch the lead.
The lead changed four times in a rollicking first term where Gaynor and Sharrock featured, while veteran Newton bagged three majors for a two-point break.
Newton snared his fourth early in the second stanza and when impressive teenager Joe Berry beat two defenders with a strong mark and played on to land a running 40m shot, the slight underdogs had a 16-point lead.
Bice knew the Tigers needed a lift and he set up the next two goals as Jacob Conlan made an impact after a quiet start.
An extremely accurate Albury had 9.2 at half-time for a 15-point break and when Bice roved the pack to curl in a left-footer and Gaynor was handed a 50m penalty, the margin was 28 points.
"They're a quality side and I don't think the final score reflected how close the game was," Miles added.
Doug Strang medallist Callum Moore kicked three, but was knocked around by illness, likewise team-mate Dylan Van Berlo.
However, Reid stressed that was no excuse and while delighted with the effort from the patched-up outfit, it was a handful of 'soft' goals, including one where Brydan Hodgson took an uncontested mark with a number of Pies' players nearby and set up Bice, which proved decisive.
"You can't give away easy goals in finals footy, that's why the guys are so flat," Reid suggested.
Apart from Gaynor and Bice, Miles was terrific with 27 touches, including a booming 50m goal, while Conlan finished with five goals.
Sharrock was sensational in the first half, clocking up clearances, but the Tigers' depth in the midfield restricted his output after half-time, Newton (five goals) was electric in his first game for six weeks from a knee injury, while youngsters Berry (three goals) and on-baller Braeden Marjanovic were also superb.
