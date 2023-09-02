Ben Reid has confirmed he is unlikely to play again.
The Wangaratta coach ruptured his bicep against Myrtleford on August 19 and told The Border Mail that night he suspected his season was over after describing the injury over the phone to Collingwood doctors.
Reid spent 14 years at the Pies after being drafted at No. 8 in the 2006 Draft.
He had his right arm in a sling while coaching Wangaratta in Saturday's qualifying final loss to Albury.
"I had surgery last Thursday (August 24) after ripping the bicep off the bone and I'll see the specialist this Friday," he confirmed.
The 34-year-old was then quizzed if that's his playing career over.
"Potentially, I probably toyed with the idea all year whether I was going to go again next year," he revealed.
"I've played all those years at the top level and if you look at my time here and at the Murray Bushrangers before the AFL, it's nearly 20 years and I've had a lot of injuries, I'm no doubt thinking that's probably my last game of footy (against Myrtleford at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval)."
When Reid debuted against Hawthorn in round 13, 2007, he was the youngest player in the AFL at the time at 18 years and two months.
Recruited as a forward, he soon became one of the league's best key defenders, winning the 2010 premiership as a 21-year-old, followed by All-Australian centre half-back selection the following season.
He had five seasons (2014-15-18-19-20) derailed by soft tissue injuries, finishing with 152 games and life membership.
He joined Wangaratta after his 2020 AFL retirement and was appointed coach for the 2022 season.
Reid was recently reappointed for 2024.
He has played 32 games and kicked 104 goals, playing primarily as a forward.
"If it is the end (of my playing career), I just want to give as much as I can to these boys," he suggested.
"I've got to think about my family (rather than playing), what's killing me at the moment is I can't lift up my little fella."
