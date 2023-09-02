The Border Mailsport
Kiewa-Sandy Creek confirm its flag favouritism with convincing 50-point thumping of Yackandandah

By Brent Godde
Updated September 2 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 8:17pm
Hawk stars Connor Newnham and Jack Haugen celebrate a goal in their side's big win over Yackandandah at Sandy Creek on Saturday. Picture by James Wilthshire
The Kiewa-Sandy Creek juggernaut is rolling ruthlessly towards September glory after inflicting a 50-point mauling of Yackandandah in the second semi-final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

