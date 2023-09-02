The Kiewa-Sandy Creek juggernaut is rolling ruthlessly towards September glory after inflicting a 50-point mauling of Yackandandah in the second semi-final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Hawks' impressive 13.16 (94) to 6.8 (44) victory over the lacklustre Roos secured the league powerhouse its sixth grand final appearance from the past eight deciders.
It also confirmed the minor premiers - who have only lost one match all season - as a raging favourite to win its first flag since 2018.
Hawks coach Jack Neil was ecstatic to take the direct route into the decider and have the benefit of another week to freshen-up.
"It's a great feeling knowing that the club is into another grand final," Neil said.
"It's obviously exciting for the playing group and you want that opportunity.
"It feels good but the group is composed and knows we still haven't achieved anything yet.
"We have been looking forward to an opportunity to show what we are capable of and that was close to a complete four-quarter performance.
"I thought our tackling pressure was first-rate today and was just one of the things that we needed to execute well.
"Yackandandah was arguably coming off its most impressive performance of the season after a big win over Beechworth last weekend.
"That was the challenge I threw to the players, Yackandandah is coming off a good week but today you get the opportunity to showcase how good you can be.
"They seemed to really embrace that.
"To our guys' credit, Yackandandah never really had any momentum and every time they scored we were able to manufacture a quick reply which is what finals football is all about."
The Roos went into the clash without Billy Griska (concussion) and Lachie McMillan (ankle).
The Hawks did all the attacking in the opening term but missed a golden opportunity to apply some scoreboard pressure, booting 1.5 after some sloppy conversion.
Connor Newham kicked the only goal of the opening term as the Roos struggled to get inside their attacking 50m and could only manage a solitary point.
The second term the Hawks started to hit the scoreboard with Dillon Blaszczyk, Jake Hicks, Zach Mona and Mitch Paton all converting to help establish a five goal lead at the main break.
The disappointing Roos kicked their only goal of the opening half at the 18-minute mark through Johann Jarrat.
It became apparent that last weekend's bruising encounter against the Bushrangers had taken a toll with the Roos' ball movement and run sluggish compared to the previous week.
If the Roos were going to mount a comeback, it was imperative that they make an impression on the scoreboard early in the second-half but it was the Hawks who struck first.
Scott Bartel and Jake Hicks booted early goals and suddenly the Hawks were out to a 42-point lead.
The league powerhouse doesn't lose finals from there.
Although the Roos had a brief period where they had the momentum and kicked three goals in a row, the Hawks hit back late in the term to have a commanding six goal lead at the final change.
The last term the Hawks inflicted further pain on the Roos with four goals to two to book their spot in the grand final with an emphatic 50-point win.
It was the Hawks' midfielders in recent best and fairest winner Jack Haugen, Josh Hicks and Dillon Blaszczyk who impressed most for the league heavyweight.
The trio dominated the midfield battle with Nic Carney, Zak Collins and Mitch Paton also solid contributors.
The Roos were best served by Josh Garland, Angus Lingham and Connor Marshall who battled hard against the odds in defence.
Garland in particular provided plenty of rebound from the back half while Jim Lawson was the Roos' most lively forward with two goals.
The Hawks escaped unscathed on the injury front with Neil revealing Jack Andrew, Mason Brown and Brandon Turner would all come under consideration for selection in the grand final.
Andrew hasn't played since round 14 with a dislocated elbow but is in the Hawks' best side when fit and firing.
"Jack is in the mix for a return along with Mason and Brandon," Neil said.
"We had no fresh injuries which is an added bonus.
"It's going to be interesting who we will meet in the grand final and my guess is that it will be most likely Yackandandah.
"Chiltern possibly match-up against Yackandandah better than Beechworth so it may be interesting if the Swans make the preliminary final."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.