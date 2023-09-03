Billabong Crows were able to capitalise on a strong start against Holbrook to keep their finals aspirations alive on Sunday.
The Crows led the way from start to finish in the elimination final at Walbundrie, with the Brookers finding momentum to narrow the margin in the second term.
The final score reading 43-32, in what was a best on court performance by Crows' defender Brooke Davies.
For the first season, Davies and her younger sister Ella Morley are teaming up in the Crows' defensive end.
"It's her first year in A-grade so it's been nice to play together," Davies said.
"As a team we've been talking about having a four quarter effort and we did that today.
"We didn't slack off, sometimes we can get off to a slow start, but it felt really good.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We knew from the start that it was going to be tough against Holbrook. It was one all during the season.
"We knew we really had to play well for four quarters to win."
Millie Ferguson worked hard for the Crows in the centre, while Tayla Byrne was strong for the Brookers.
Howlong also still remains in the Hume finals mix following 60-28 win against Culcairn in Saturday's elimination final.
Spider Jess Lane was best on court in that clash.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.