Fire has destroyed a home in a farming community north of Albury on Friday, September 1.
About 2.30pm, emergency services responded to a structure fire on Ryan Stock Route at Alma Park, which had engulfed the home.
While details are limited, a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson confirmed the home was a complete loss, but no injuries were sustained.
Three RFS trucks attended, while police and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also on scene.
Meanwhile, police and fire crews attended a house fire on Fitzroy Street in West Wodonga on Friday, September 1.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit confirmed the property sustained no damage.
