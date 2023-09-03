The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW Rural Fire Service confirms house lost to blaze at Alma Park property

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire has destroyed a home in a farming community north of Albury on Friday, September 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.