Melrose are through to their first Division 1 women's grand final since 1986 after stunning league champions Albury Hotspurs 4-2 at Wangaratta on Sunday.
Despite finishing 23 points behind Hotspurs in the regular season, Melrose went to another level in the semi-final when it mattered most.
They recovered from conceding an early goal and led 3-2 at half-time, with all of their goals coming from Alex Waters set-plays.
Alicia Torcaso's superb strike early in the second half left Hotspurs with a mountain which proved too high to climb in the pressure-cooker finals atmosphere.
"I'm immensely proud," Melrose coach Adam Waters said.
"The last 10 minutes were very nervous, I was shaking a bit and so were the girls but it's good to get across the line.
"They deserve it, they've worked so hard for it.
"Hotspurs really threw it at us so for us to stand up and beat the best team in the league is phenomenal.
"We knew that if we could keep pressure all over the park, we're doing our job and we're getting into the right areas and it'll come.
"We know we can kick goals, it's just how we go about it."
Ava Tuksar fired Hotspurs into a sixth-minute lead from the penalty spot but Melrose responded almost straight away, Eva Davis looping a shot over goalkeeper Christie Ward after Spurs failed to clear Waters' free-kick from wide on the left.
And the tables had completely turned by the midway stage of the first half as Melrose took a 2-1 lead.
Waters swung in a dangerous corner and after Torcaso got her head to the ball, Maya Davis swivelled and powered the ball into the back of the net from near the penalty spot.
Spurs were furious they hadn't been awarded a free-kick when Tuksar went to ground holding her head but referee Sheena Storrie was unmoved and the goal stood.
To their credit, Hotspurs responded in kind by grabbing an equaliser from a set-piece of their own, Rylee Steele's right-wing corner headed into the roof of the net by a Melrose defender.
But the league champions looked vulnerable every time the ball was crossed into their box and another Waters delivery proved their undoing in first-half stoppage-time.
Her corner bounced in the six-yard box and with players from both sides straining to get a touch, the ball crossed the line to restore Melrose's narrow lead.
Hotspurs needed to strike next but a moment of real quality in the 55th minute left them staring down the barrel of elimination.
Torcaso exchanged passes with Caitlin Bishop and thumped the ball high beyond Ward to put Melrose firmly in the driving seat.
A looping shot from Tuksar hit the inside of the post as the yellow shirts desperately looked for a way back into the game but the slick passing which has become their trademark over the last couple of years deserted them as time ticked away.
In truth, it was credit to Melrose's ferocious intensity that Hotspurs were denied time and space, with every player in purple doing their bit to seal the deal.
Maya Davis got through a power of work in central midfield and barely lost a 50/50.
Georgia Taylor held a hopeful shot from Steele and bar one scramble in the box, that was the sum of Hotspurs' attacking threat as their dream of a treble, and a first cup win for more than 20 years, slipped away.
Melrose will now face Albury United at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday.
"I think under-17s was the last time we played a grand final so it's something new for us," Maya Davis said.
"The girls were unreal today.
"The effort they brought was what won the game.
"We wanted every single ball and it's our intensity that really brought us the win.
"This just shows how good our foundation is.
"We've all played together for a long time and even though we had to disband for a little while, with a few girls having babies and moving away, we've had a lot of players come back into the team so that says everything.
"It's about time we got through to the grand final and everything's fallen into place."
United beat Wangaratta 3-0 in the other semi-final on Saturday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.