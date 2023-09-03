The Border Mail
Melrose reach AWFA Division 1 women's cup final with 4-2 victory over Albury Hotspurs

Updated September 3 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:45pm
Melrose are through to their first Division 1 women's grand final since 1986 after stunning league champions Albury Hotspurs 4-2 at Wangaratta on Sunday.

