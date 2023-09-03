The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Man fined for failing to give way and colliding with motorcycle in Lavington

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police issued an infringement notice to a 28-year-old Bonegilla man after his vehicle collided with a motorcycle on the intersection of Wagga and Vickers roads on Friday, September 1. Picture supplied
Police issued an infringement notice to a 28-year-old Bonegilla man after his vehicle collided with a motorcycle on the intersection of Wagga and Vickers roads on Friday, September 1. Picture supplied

A motorcycle rider has escaped injury after being thrown from his bike when it collided with a car in Lavington on Friday night, September 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.