A motorcycle rider has escaped injury after being thrown from his bike when it collided with a car in Lavington on Friday night, September 1.
About 6.20pm, a 24-year-old Thurgoona man was riding along Wagga Road when a car, driven by a 28-year-old Bonegilla man, made contact with his bike while attempting to turn right from the intersection with Vickers Road.
Albury Chief Inspector Scott Russell said the driver was issued with an infringement notice for failing to give way to the motorbike rider.
"The 24-year-old male was thrown from his motorcycle and the driver and the passenger of the vehicle immediately rendered first aid to the motorcycle rider," he said.
"The motorcycle rider was conveyed to Albury hospital where he was later released without injury."
The front bumper was ripped from the car as a result of the impact, while the motorcycle sustained significant damage.
