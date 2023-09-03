The Victorian government's $17 million investment in regional social housing is "a good start" but it won't be enough to fix the crisis, a North East support worker has said.
Junction Support Services spokesperson John Chanter said that while he was pleased with the investment, much more needed to be done.
"Junction has received an unprecedented demand for housing in the last few years," he said.
"There are more than 100 families needing housing on our books right now, which means the wait times for housing is up to 12 months.
"So while this investment is a start, it won't solve the social housing crisis."
On Friday, September 1, the Victorian government announced that it will allocate more than $17 million to build 55 new social homes across regional Victoria.
Wodonga has been allocated $2.6 million to build nine new homes, the Alpine Shire will receive $1.2 million to build four homes, Indigo Shire $500,000 for two homes and Moira Shire $900,000 for three homes.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the government knew there was demand for social and affordable housing in regional Victoria.
"These projects give more people a place to live and a foundation to build a better life," he said.
Mr Chanter said while housing was an important factor in combating homelessness, he'd love to see greater investment in support services.
"The capital investment is one thing, but it's important to see that investment is matched with support to maintain the housing once it has been built," he said.
"We are looking at entrenched, multi-generational homelessness in some areas.
"So we're really keen to see a commitment from the government to follow through and put support in place so people can get back on their feet and get ahead.
"We also need to focus on things like early intervention to divert people away from homelessness before it becomes an issue."
The funding is part of the $5.3 billion Big Housing Build program, of which 25 per cent ($1.25 billion) has been dedicated to regional Victoria.
