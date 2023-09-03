The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East councils receive boost from Victorian social housing fund

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated September 3 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Victorian government's $17 million investment in regional social housing is "a good start" but it won't be enough to fix the crisis, a North East support worker has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.