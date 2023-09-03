The team with the league's longest top five drought produced a finals-type intensity in ending the season of last year's preliminary finalists.
Wodonga hadn't played finals since 2009, but it was the master and Wangaratta Rovers a clumsy apprentice in posting a 40-point win.
The Bulldogs sealed the result with a seven goal to one third quarter in claiming a 13.9 (87) to 6.11 (47) win in front of another strong crowd of 2182 at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.
It was perfect conditions and while Wodonga played its part, Rovers' habit of Jekyll and Hyde performances came back to haunt them in a bitterly poor showing.
"We knew if we brought pressure to the source and the contest, they're an outside team, if we can win it on the inside, it would be half the battle," Bulldogs' four-goal star Noah Spiteri offered.
Rovers kicked only one goal in each of the first three-quarters and when the Bulldogs, who went into the game as the league's number one team for marks and a largely possession-based outfit, exploded in the final term, they suddenly looked like the Harlem Globetrotters as they turned entertainers to tear the Hawks apart.
Wodonga carried a 16-point lead into the third stanza, but when best on ground Adam Jorgensen nailed the first of the second half, it was the start of seven goals in 18 minutes.
With Rovers' season on the line, Kade Mimmo found an unmarked Sam Jewell, which summed up the difference in desire.
Jorgensen and Spiteri were the game's best players, tormenting Rovers with their wizardry.
The lightweight Spiteri, who also plays first grade in the Albury-Wodonga Football League, is a Tottenham Hotspur fan and therefore a follower of the AngeBall craze which is sweeping the Premier League through Australian manager Ange Postecoglou.
When the O and M version's - SpitBall - is just as entertaining.
Angus Baker was also superb with 38 touches, including a dynamic checkside from the boundary line, and he was playing in front of his mum Anna, who travelled from her home in Sweden.
Quite simply, when you win a final, which all expected to be a thriller, by 40 points the underdogs didn't have a bad player, while Rovers' defenders Jace McQuade and Will Nolan battled hard.
Wodonga now faces an injury-hit Wangaratta in the first semi-final at North Albury's Bunton Park next Sunday.
