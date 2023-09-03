Police were called to South Wangaratta Reserve on Sunday after ugly scenes marred the Division 1 men's semi-final between Albury United and Wangaratta.
United hammered their rivals 9-1 to set up a grand final meeting with Myrtleford next weekend but the game will be best, or worst, remembered for the events during and immediately before half-time.
The Greens had just gone 4-1 up in stoppage-time and several of the visiting players were celebrating Jordan Hore's goal near the corner flag when Wangaratta forward Dan Kelly punched United's Ryan Luty back on the halfway line.
Kelly was shown a straight red card but things appeared to escalate once the half-time whistle blew and the players walked back towards the change rooms.
A major scuffle could be seen breaking out, with a large number of people running towards the incident, before both teams eventually made their way inside.
Neither club wanted to comment on the melee but even Wangaratta couldn't defend Kelly's actions which led to the red card.
"I saw it," Devils assistant coach Terry Masters said.
"He hit him - bang - and you don't do that.
"You don't just whack someone.
"When you're down, and then you go a man down, it's very hard to get back in the game.
"They're a quality side that could take advantage of the extra man so we were always up against it then."
United coach Matt Campbell had a clear view of the on-field incident.
"You'd hope the player looks back on that and realises it's not the way to handle himself," Campbell said.
"But I'd prefer to focus on the fact it was a big crowd on a beautiful day down in Wang for a semi-final.
"The ladies game was an upset and our ressies managed to get through on a penalty shootout so there's a lot of real positives to take out of the day and I wouldn't want to dwell on anything else."
Both coaches did well to calm their players down during the break and while United piled on another five goals, there was no more trouble in the second half.
However, the flashpoint left a sour taste in the mouth and took the focus away from what was an utterly dominant display by United in a fixture which has so often been decided by fine margins and late goals.
Kelly had given Wangaratta the lead with a soaring header in the 12th minute but United were level within six minutes.
Caleb Martin got the final touch when Melkie Woldemichael helped the ball back into the danger zone after City failed to clear a corner.
It was 2-1 when Luty whipped a pinpoint free-kick from the left-hand touchline over the head of goalkeeper Jaxon Osmotherly and under the bar.
Woldemichael smashed a penalty past Osmotherly's right hand after Cooper Patterson tripped Aidan Rees in the box, a minute before half-time, and there was still time for Hore's neatly-finished goal after Luty saw his free-kick hit the wall before crossing to create the scoring opportunity.
United were opening up the Wangaratta defence at will, Campbell's side creating at least half a dozen other clear chances on top of the four goals they scored.
Kelly's dismissal killed any faint hopes of a Wangaratta comeback and the floodgates opened in the second half.
Rees swirled a sumptuous strike into the top corner with his left foot and then delivered a corner which Alex Howard converted with a crashing header to make it 6-1.
It was just a question of how many goals United wanted now and the answer was: plenty.
Woldemichael finished off some neat build-up by ramming home his second of the day and Rees emulated his strike partner's brace at the death after substitute Ram Subedi had scored his first senior goal for the club in the closing stages.
"It started last week to be fair," Campbell said.
"Anyone who saw us play against Diamonds, you didn't need super football knowledge to realise that wasn't our best performance.
"I give full credit to Diamonds, they jumped out of the blocks and scored an early goal which gave them momentum and it turned into an arm wrestle.
"We haven't been that flat for probably 14 rounds so it was just about going back to the things that we know work for us.
"We got a few guys that were injured who were right to play and we were able to open them up.
"Melkie had a couple of really good chances early; he's always a handful but particularly today.
"We got to 2-1 and couldn't quite get their to relax and play but when we got two in a row right before half-time, that set up the second half.
"When they had a player sent off, we were able to control it completely.
"We're 4-1 up, they're a man down but it was a big discussion at half-time about not being complacent in that scenario.
"You've still got to probably get the fifth to really take it right out of their mind that they're any chance.
"The backline were really good today.
"Al stepped up and Bros and Seb did well and Indra was tremendous.
"It was always going to be a battle of the midfield and Jordy had a really good game.
"He's been carrying an injury but he stepped up.
"It opened up, the chances came and we were able to take them."
