Albury snapped a four-match losing streak in finals with a 24-point win over Wangaratta in the qualifying final and Andrew Moir selects the game's top five players.
RILEY BICE (ALBURY)
Just edged out team-mate Jake Gaynor in a photo finish.
Kicked the first two goals in the opening five minutes but, just as importantly, turned the match in the second quarter.
Wangaratta had jumped to a 16-point lead and the Tigers needed a lift.
Bice was involved in the next three goals and Albury never trailed again.
He combined with Rhys King for Jacob Conlan's first, then touched the ball twice in traffic to set up another for the forward and rounded it out with a clever pass to co-coach Anthony Miles, who goaled.
He maintained the surge in the third quarter with a roving goal and then had a 50m run, with five bounces, to find Conlan.
Finished with four goals and all of his 15 touches counted.
JAKE GAYNOR (ALBURY)
Kicked three goals and had 24 touches.
Destroyed Wangaratta in the first quarter with not only his pace, but desire.
The game's smallest player wanted the ball more than his 'Pies' opponent at the 16-minute mark of the first quarter and kept running, drilling a running 40m shot.
Finished with three goals and back to his 2018 debut year, where he won the best and fairest in a premiership.
ANTHONY MILES (ALBURY)
Had 27 disposals and kicked a superb 50m goal in the second quarter when he burst through a tackle that should have been made.
Involved a minute later for an Elliott Powell major.
His return to the side in recent weeks from a horror foot injury late last year can't be underestimated.
DANIEL SHARROCK (WANGARATTA)
Along with Gaynor, the standout of the first quarter.
Finished the regular season with the second most clearances (122) and played the leading role in Michael Newton's three goals in the opening term.
Rewarded with a running goal late in the game.
MICHAEL NEWTON (WANGARATTA)
Edges out Albury's key forward Conlan for the final vote after both kicked five.
Newton is the league's best kick for goal and showed why with superb conversions, kicking four by early in the second quarter.
And a 55m effort was touched on the line.
At 36, deserves enormous praise for his return to form.
