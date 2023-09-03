Chiltern's hopes of winning the flag from the elimination final gathered further momentum after scoring a comprehensive 55-point victory over a depleted Beechworth in the first semi-final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
Last year's premiers advanced to the preliminary final with a 13.15 (93) to 5.8 (38) caning of the Bushrangers after booting nine goals to two after quarter-time.
The victory sets up a mouth-watering clash with Yackandandah to see who will advance to the grand final and face a red-hot Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the decider.
While the opening two weeks of the finals have been mockbusters rather than blockbusters with blowout score lines, the Roos and Swans clash could be a classic if their two previous encounters are any guide.
The two sides produced a draw in round two and the Roos prevailed by less than two goals in round 13.
Swans coach Brad Hibberson was understandably ecstatic to be one win away from making consecutive grand finals.
"It's a great feeling to be in the preliminary final," Hibberson said.
"We knew Beechworth were going to be hot early and it's no secret that their contested ball is their one wood.
"So that was our focus, to match them early in the contest and then try to get them on the outside with our run and see what happens.
"I couldn't have asked much more from the boys and I thought it was a pretty comprehensive win in the end.
"They obviously had a tough week losing their co-coach in Tom (Cartledge) at the tribunal during the week and had a few sore bodies after the qualifying final.
"You have to have a strong list to win finals and no doubt the opposition was a bit battered and bruised.
"But you can't focus on that and we went in with the mindset that it is 21 against 21 and we had a couple go out this week as well.
"So it's not like we were full-strength either."
Both sides were missing some big names with Cartledge (suspended) and key forward Lachie Amstrong (corked quad) out for the Bushrangers.
The Swans were without midfielder Bodie Hibberson and running defender Nick Stephens who missed with hamstring strains.
After an even first term, the Swans started to gain the ascendancy during the second term after booting four goals to none to take a commanding 34-point lead into the half-time break.
Fin Lappin was outstanding across half-back for the Swans whoand dominated the aerial contests in the absence of Armstrong for the Bushrangers.
The Bushrangers struggled to find an avenue to goal while in contrast the Swans' multi-pronged attack was causing plenty of headaches for the opposition.
Mark Doolan dragged down several strong contested grabs and booted five goals to prove why there is no substitute for class.
Dual best and fairest winner Kyle Cooper also proved dangerous in attack with his strong hands and classy finishing to nail three goals.
Younger brother Jake was also lively in attack with two goals.
Ashton Brookes dominated on his wing, while Connor Garside, Mitch McLean and Connor Bertram were also damaging for the Swans.
The Swans' defence kept the Bushrangers goalless for both the second and third terms as last weekend's bruising qualifying final against Yackandandah started to take a toll.
Brent Ryan and Deegan Dolny spent most of the second-half on the bench with injury as it became apparent that another promising season by the Bushrangers was about to come to a premature end.
Tristan Stead, Kane Scott and Brayden Carey battled hard for the Bushrangers but a mounting injury toll proved too big a hurdle to overcome.
It was a sad farewell for Carey who announced his retirement before the finals series and has been one of the competition's premier players and a Barton medal winner in 2010.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.