Wodonga played and won its first final in 14 years with a 40-point effort over Wangaratta Rovers in the elimination final on Sunday. Andrew Moir names his top five players.
ADAM JORGENSEN (WODONGA)
Booted three goals and had 28 touches.
In the first quarter, he kicked a 45m goal off one step and then in the third term, when neither team converted in the first eight minutes, it was Jorgensen who broke the scoring drought.
And when Rovers kicked three in a row to launch a mini-comeback in the final term, it was the clever Jorgensen on hand when three Hawks flew for the ball.
A masterclass.
NOAH SPITERI (WODONGA)
Set the tone for accuracy when he nailed his first shot, near the boundary line and under pressure, after only two minutes.
The game's leading goalkicker with four and while Wodonga had 51 inside 50s to the Hawks' 31, he didn't waste any opportunity, which builds pressure.
ANGUS BAKER (WODONGA)
Kicked a freakish checkside goal from the boundary in the first quarter and two minutes later a long kick fell over the back of the pack and Kade Mimmo goaled.
Posted 38 touches, including double figures in the final quarter.
The league's fittest player.
JACK O'SULLIVAN (WODONGA)
Not a big defender, but plays big.
Consistently turned the Hawks away when they went forward and has a physical presence which gives him time and space.
NOAH BRADSHAW (WODONGA)
Could have chosen up to five players for the final vote, but it was his best game for the club.
As good as Wodonga was, the second term was an ugly contest due to errors from both sides, but virtually every one of Bradshaw's 18 touches for the game found the target, including a classy running goal in the third term.
