A storming second-half display by Rand-Walbundrie-Walla proved too much for CDHBU in Sunday's elimination final at Walbundrie.
Only five points separated the sides at the main break but the Giants kicked nine goals to three in the second half to ensure the Power's long-awaited finals return was short-lived.
Nathan Wardius kicked five goals for the Giants and there were two each for Mark Athanitis, Sam Herzich and Matthew Robertson in the 16.15 (111) to 10.9 (69) victory.
"We're extremely happy," co-coach Daniel Athanitis said.
"I thought our work-rate was high and we were able to go from there.
"We started alright and they came back at us but I thought after half-time we played pretty well.
"We changed a few things up, we put Brian Lieschke into the backline and Mitch Thomas into the ruck and it opened the game up.
"We had a little bit more speed around the ball so that helped."
The Giants led by 13 points at quarter-time but CDHBU outscored them by 4.1 to 2.5 in the second term to be within a kick.
But the Giants motored clear on their home ground to eventually win by 42 points.
"I'm very proud but we don't want it to end now," Athanitis said.
"The boys have got into a habit of winning and they've all had a crack at winning finals now.
"That's the past two finals series they've been able to win a final and that certainly played its role today.
"When we were getting ready for the game, we were prepared for what was ahead.
"I can't be prouder of the group.
"We're just riding it at the moment and seeing where we finish."
Thomas, Daniel Lieschke, Clay Thomas, Joel Merkel, Nathan Wenke and Lewis McRae were the Giants' best players while Callum Butler, Andrew Phibbs, Billy Raggett, Nathan Rhodes, Brendan Morris and Ryan Beveridge impressed for the Power.
Rand-Waldbundrie-Walla now face Brock-Burrum in the minor semi-final at Holbrook on Sunday.
