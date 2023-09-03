The Border Mailsport
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla defeat CDHBU by 42 points in Hume League elimination final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 9:10pm
Ryan Beveridge squares up to Jordan Rhodes during the elimination final. Picture by James Wiltshire
A storming second-half display by Rand-Walbundrie-Walla proved too much for CDHBU in Sunday's elimination final at Walbundrie.

