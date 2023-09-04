THREE years ago Riverina teenager Mikayla Quor decided to hit the books again after she became pregnant with her first child.
She had dropped out of school but wanted to resume her education.
Aged 16, Mikayla enrolled at Deniliquin TAFE, completing units in digital technology, writing and managing her learning, in preparation for completing year 11 and 12 equivalent courses.
Her second child was born in 2022 and she returned to TAFE this year, completing Certificate III in Pathways to Further Studies in semester one and now studying Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation in semester two.
Mikayla shared her story during Adult Learners Week, which runs from September 1 to 8.
She was inspired by her father, who did the year 11 and 12 equivalent courses in 2014-2015, aged 44. He completed another qualification too.
While Mikayla's children have health issues that require frequent hospital visits, she made the best use of her limited time to get on top of her assessments.
She went from a student who lacked purpose to one who had clear goals and who was single-minded about achieving them.
Her self-esteem had increased and she was steadfast in her resolve to be a good role model for her children.
After a gap year to settle her family into a larger centre next year, Mikayla aimed to undertake a university degree in either law or nursing in 2025.
She was interested in midwifery and working in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in particular, having experienced first-hand the life-saving care her own daughter got as a newborn.
About 44 per cent of Australians don't have the literacy skills needed to successfully navigate daily life such as reading food and medicine labels, filling in bank forms, applying for a driver's licence and signing rental agreements.
The last comprehensive study of literacy in Australia, conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2012, put the low literacy level figure at 3 million people, but no up-to-date data exists.
Adult Learning Australia president Kathleen Priestly said low literacy levels put tremendous strain on people's lives.
"People with low literacy and numeracy skills can struggle with essential tasks that the rest of us take for granted and they are also likely to feel high levels of shame and powerlessness, which can lead to social isolation," she said.
"We are encouraging people who might have given up on learning for any reason at all to have another go, no matter their background, previous education level and age.
"The rewards can be profound."
Adult Learners Week is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) initiative supported by the federal government and run each year by Adult Learning Australia, the national peak body for adult and community education.
This year's theme - It's Never Too Late - is a reminder that returning to learning at any age and stage can make a profound difference.
Hundreds of events and activities are held around Australia at adult learning centres and online to promote the benefits of adult education and lifelong learning.
Learning centres include neighbourhood houses, community centres, libraries, local governments, Aboriginal learning co-operatives, employers, not-for-profit organisations, workplaces, men's sheds, U3As, community colleges, TAFE colleges and universities.
For details visit adultlearnersweek.org.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.