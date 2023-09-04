GALLERY: September is finally here and finals are heating up

It's that time of year where football and netball finals action is focused on Sandy Creek or Walbundrie for the Tallangatta and District and Hume leagues, while the Ovens and Murray spent the weekend in Wangaratta.
Lavington won the netball qualifying final against Wangaratta, which will see it face Yarrawonga next weekend.
In the Hume league, both lower ranked teams lived to fight another day as sixth-placed Brock-Burrum toppled Howlong on Saturday, September 2, while Rand-Walbundrie-Walla (fifth) put an end to CDHBU's (fourth) season.
Albury Wodonga Football Association's semi-finals were staged at La Trobe Fields in Wodonga on Saturday night and Wangaratta on Sunday.
The Border Mail photographers Mark Jesser and James Wiltshire were out there capturing as much action as possible.
