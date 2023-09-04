The Border Mail
Moira Council chief executive Clare Keenan leaves top job

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 4 2023 - 1:30pm
Chief executive Clare Keenan has departed Moira Shire six months after a report strongly attacked her for not behaving in a professional and ethical manner. Picture from the Numurkah Leader
THE chief executive of Moira Shire has quit six months after a probe that heavily criticised her behaviour in the job.

