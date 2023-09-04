THE chief executive of Moira Shire has quit six months after a probe that heavily criticised her behaviour in the job.
Clare Keenan had been on leave since March, when a report was released which resulted in Moira councillors being sacked by the Victorian government and replaced with administrators.
Chair of the administrators John Tanner released a short statement on Monday September 4 revealing the departure.
"Clare Keenan has decided to resign from her position as chief executive officer of Moira Shire Council, effective immediately," Mr Tanner said.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Clare for her contribution to Moira Shire Council over the past two years.
"We wish Clare all the best for the future."
There was no mention whether Ms Keenan had received a payout.
In December 2021, five months after she began as chief executive, Ms Keenan's annual remuneration package was increased by the council from $260,000 to $290,000 and a three-year contract extended by two years.
Former mayor Libro Mustica, who led the council when Ms Keenan was appointed, felt it was inevitable that Ms Keenan would have to leave after the findings of the Commission of Inquiry established by the Victorian Local Government Minister.
"I think she had no choice," Mr Mustica said.
He spoke to Ms Keenan while she was on leave and advised her to resign for her mental wellbeing.
The inquiry found a number of council staff found Ms Keenan's style of management and communication to be "very disconcerting" with employees saying she used "language not befitting a professional let alone a CEO" and "screams like a mad person".
The former Queensland Gulf Country council chief executive was found not to have behaved in a professional and ethical manner; not acted appropriately in response to serious misconduct tied to a breach of procurement policy; not mandatorily notified suspected corrupt conduct; breached occupational health and safety rules through a lack of responsible oversight.
Mr Mustica said he stood by appointing Ms Keenan, despite the outcome.
"She was the best of the best of the 40 we had (apply) and I will stick to that," he said.
Interim chief executive Josh Lewis, who has overseen the shire since Ms Keenan has been on leave, will remain in the role until a permanent boss is decided.
The role is expected to be advertised in coming weeks.
