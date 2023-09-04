The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck design changes flagged after horror crash that killed Albury boy, 10

By Local News
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash. File photo
The scene of the crash. File photo

The Victorian coroner has flagged changes to truck designs following the horrific death of an Albury boy in a car crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.