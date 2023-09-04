Truck design changes flagged after horror crash that killed Albury boy, 10

The Victorian coroner has flagged changes to truck designs following the horrific death of an Albury boy in a car crash.
The boy's grandfather, Robert, was driving south on Lucyvale Road.
The coroner found he failed to see the tow truck had missed a turn-off.
The tow truck driver, family friend Craig House, had stopped and put on the truck's hazard lights.
The boy's grandfather did not take evasive action until he was only a short distance behind the truck.
The passenger side of the LandCruiser struck the tray of the truck, instantly killing the 10-year-old.
Coroner David Ryan noted the LandCruiser's bonnet had travelled under the tray of the truck, with the overhanging tray smashing through the LandCruiser's windscreen.
Robert West later admitted to careless driving and was placed on a good behaviour bond.
Police noted Mr West had braked 1.15 seconds before the crash, and had been travelling at 63kmh before the brakes were applied.
He told investigators he had been talking to his grandson and tried to miss the truck, but he couldn't.
The coroner said the crash was a "tragic accident".
"The evidence does not enable me to conclude why Robert did not observe the stationary truck in front of him in time to take evasive action and avoid a collision," he said.
"It is possible that Mathew's death may have been prevented if the tow truck involved in the collision had been fitted with Rear Underrun Impact Protection."
The regulations aim to prevent vehicles from driving underneath trucks.
Mr Ryan noted such protection is regulated on semi-trailers, but not on tow trucks.
He recommended the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts consider amending vehicle standards to include the use of underrun protection on all heavy vehicles.
"I convey my sincere condolences to Mathew's family for their loss," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.