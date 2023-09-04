THE exponential growth in the popularity of oat milk is driving Vitasoy's commitment to new products, a company chief says.
Border-based Vitasoy has just unveiled its latest range of plant-based products - Oat Yogurts.
Made with Australian oats at Vitasoy's Baranduda factory, the new Oat Yogurt range is available in three flavours.
Vitasoy Australia chief executive and managing director David Tyack said oat milk was the fastest growing segment in plant-based milk.
"Almond milk made plant-milk mainstream, bringing new consumers to the category based on its familiarity and neutral, creamy taste," he said.
"And now oat is making headlines due to being the closest to dairy across three main attributes: creamy taste, mouthfeel and performance.
"Having introduced oat milk 16 years ago, we comfortably enjoy market leadership in supermarkets.
"Vitasoy's oat milk business has expanded ten-fold, and is a strong signal that oat is key to the future growth of the brand and its overall stable of products."
Vitasoy Australia accredited practising dietitian Belinda Dib said oats were a nutritional powerhouse.
"By combining the soluble fibre present in oats, known as prebiotics, with live cultures found in fermented products known as probiotics, we have curated the ultimate duo to support gut health," she said.
"Vitasoy's Oat Yogurt is also nutritionally fortified with high quality plant-based calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin D and protein.
"We have created a nutritionally balanced option that rivals its dairy counterparts."
Ms Dib said the aim was to create a plant-based yogurt that made it easier for people to reach their recommended daily intakes, while tasting delicious.
"We have fortified this recipe with calcium, protein, vitamin D and vitamin B12, which are particularly important in a vegetarian or plant-based diet," Ms Dib said.
Mr Tyack said Vitasoy had now grown to 70 million litres a year capacity up from 10 million litres at its inception in 2001.
"We are currently looking to invest further to unlock even greater capacity so that we can continue to meet the needs of the growing Australian marketplace into the future," Mr Tyack said.
"With our growth ambitions, people are critical to this - the need to attract more human resources across various functions of the business including people on the factory floor right here at our state-of-the-art factory."
Vitasoy's range of Oat Yogurts, including blueberry, vanilla and summer fruits, are available at Albury Coles and Wodonga Plaza Coles.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.