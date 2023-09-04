The Border Mail
Baranduda factory Vitasoy launches Oat Yogurts to meet market trends

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 5 2023 - 9:00am
Vitasoy Australia chief executive and managing director David Tyack says oat milk is the fastest growing segment in plant-based milk.
THE exponential growth in the popularity of oat milk is driving Vitasoy's commitment to new products, a company chief says.

Journalist

Local News

