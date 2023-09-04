Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House is the first to admit you could have likened her side's post-game celebration to that of a grand final victory on Sunday.
The Raiders were full of emotion following a thrilling one-goal elimination final win against Myrtleford at Wangaratta, in what was the Wodonga side's first time playing in an A-grade final since 2004.
"The excitement was unbelievable after the game and there were even some tears," House said.
"I'm quite sure lots of people would have looked and thought that we had just won a grand final.
"It was just such a well fought out battle between the two sides and I think it was a great finals spectacle for everybody."
This season marks House's sixth year working with the club's A-graders after taking to the helm at the end of 2017.
"It's just been such a long time coming and there's been so much work that's gone on with that playing group," she said.
"If you looked at a football coach's record and they hadn't made finals for a period of time they would likely get moved on and someone else would come in, but I've been so lucky that the club has persisted with me in that coaching role and given me the opportunity to take those juniors and bring them through to a stage where they can make finals and perform well under pressure.
"Whilst we haven't had huge exposure in Ovens and Murray finals, a lot of those kids have come through the Tallangatta League and had exposure to finals there, as well as a lot of them being rep players, so they're used to pressure situations."
Goaler Mia Lavis was outstanding in her first game back in the A-grade side since helping Australia to gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games FAST5 tournament last month.
"She just lived up to every expectation that you would have," House said.
"She's so cool under pressure, and coming off her Australian campaign, she just carries that on to that final.
"The way we played her through the season, she's available for every one of our finals games.
"We've had the luxury of having Mia and Eliza Mooney, two of our 17s players, on our playing list so that they can enjoy being in the junior age group and also have that exposure to open age netball."
Raiders will now take on Wangaratta this weekend, with the Magpies coming off the back of a loss to Lavington in the qualifying final.
