A Border man got more than he bargained for when woke up on Father's Day.
Chris Bradsworth was visiting his son-in-law's Norris Park home in Glenroy when he spotted four large deer just behind the backyard, stopping to eat some grass within Hamilton Valley, on Sunday, September 3.
His first instinct was to capture footage on his mobile phone, which he later posted to online platform TikTok.
"I don't know if many have been seen around here or not. We used to see kangaroos here a lot, but I've never seen a kangaroo and yet we get up and see four large bucks near the backyard," he said.
"I looked again and got my phone out for some video because it's not every day you see this.
"There's a walking track there and usually when you look out you see people going past with their dogs and going on walks.
"I tried to get a drone up to have a look at them as well, but someone went past with a dog and I think it scared them off.
"It's a nicer news story than everything else that is going on around the world at the moment."
Mr Bradsworth said he had walked along the track several times, but never encountered any deer before.
"It's pretty heavily wooded, so you might not see a lot of them," he said.
"They could have come from anywhere, but with the amount of housing around, you'd imagine that they've been keeping themselves fairly well hidden up there until last Sunday."
