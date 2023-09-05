The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Border man shocked to see four deer behind backyard in Norris Park

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border man got more than he bargained for when woke up on Father's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.