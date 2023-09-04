The buzz around Hume League finals appears to be soaring after officials confirmed gate takings were up 10 percent on this time last year.
Crows flocked to Walbundrie on Saturday and Sunday for the launch of the 2023 finals series and numbers are expected to rise again this weekend.
Even allowing for the increased entry price this year, the elimination finals across both days pulled in more punters than 12 months ago.
"What a great weekend," Hume League president Philip Bouffler said.
"Crowd numbers were up on the corresponding weekend last year.
"We had great weather, terrific facilities and catering, an incredible atmosphere on both days and some exciting football and netball games.
"We received lots of positive comments and we know people are already looking forward to next weekend."
On the football field, Brock-Burrum and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla came through their respective elimination finals and will now go head-to-head at Holbrook on Sunday for the right to play in the preliminary final.
Billabong Crows and Howlong's A-grade netballers kept their premiership dreams alive in front of large and noisy crowds around the courts at Walbundrie.
There's another finals double-header in the Hume League this weekend, with Osborne and Holbrook meeting in both the seniors and reserves at Walbundrie on Saturday while the Tigers are also contesting the under-14 major semi-final.
Seven different clubs have football sides in action at Holbrook on Sunday as the Brookers host their first final since 1965.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.