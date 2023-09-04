The Border Mail
Hume League gate takings up 10 percent on the first week of finals in 2022

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 4 2023
Bumper crowds watched the netball and football at Walbundrie on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
The buzz around Hume League finals appears to be soaring after officials confirmed gate takings were up 10 percent on this time last year.

