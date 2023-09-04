Former Albury man jailed over fatal drug fuelled home invasion stabbing

A former Albury man involved in a home invasion in which a man stabbed to death has been jailed until mid-2025.
The now 20-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the murder on May 24, 2020, was one of five males involved.
The youth attended Kevin Kourtis' home in Riverstone in outer Sydney in the early hours of the morning.
The 17-year-old had previously gone to the home in a dispute over the price of ice.
The group members had their faces covered and forced their way inside about 12.30am.
Mr Kourtis was forced down the hallway by the offenders, including one male armed with a knife.
A gun was also taken to the home.
One person stood over a woman and prevented her from calling police and $200 was taken from her wallet.
One offender asked Mr Kourtis "where's the stuff" and he was assaulted, causing two of his teeth to be knocked out.
He was stabbed multiple times by one of four males, but the Supreme Court heard it could not be established who had inflicted the blows.
The former Albury boy confronted a woman in her bedroom and repeatedly said "Kevin's a dog".
The group fled after about five minutes and police arrived about 10 minutes later.
Blood was smeared at various sites and despite police trying to revive Mr Kourtis, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 17-year-old boy was identified by one of the women, and the former Border resident was arrested 1.3 kilometres from the scene.
A rifle taken to the home was found on a street later in the day.
The boy, who left fingerprints at the scene, had been charged with murder but was found not guilty.
The court heard the prosecution could not prove he had taken part in the stabbing.
But a jury found he had taken part in the home invasion,
The court heard the now 20-year-old had been using "an array of substances" at the time including MDMA, marijuana, cocaine, alcohol and Xanax.
He told Youth Justice NSW staff he had been "on a bender".
The court heard he had been born in Albury-Wodonga and remained in the area until age 10 before moving to Sydney and later returned to Albury while in high school.
He was suspended multiple times due to fights with other students and dropped out at age 15.
The boy had started using drugs at the age of eight, was smoking marijuana daily by 11, and using various other drugs at 13.
He was charged with drug supply at age 15 and has served multiple stints in custody for various offences and in psychiatric units.
The court heard he hadn't shown remorse over the home invasion.
Justice Robertson Wright imposed a minimum jail term of two years and 10 months, with a maximum term of four years and 10 months.
The man will be eligible for parole in July 2025.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.