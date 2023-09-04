A Myrtleford man received the ultimate Father's Day present on Sunday after hearing he'd scooped a $2.5 million lotto prize.
His "heart swelled with joy" on his wife delivering the good news he was one of eight division one-winning entries nationally in Saturday's TattsLotto draw.
The retiree said he had been playing TattsLotto since he was 18 and couldn't believe his winning day had finally come.
"My wife came home yesterday afternoon in tears. I didn't know what had happened," he told The Lott on Monday, September 4.
"She told me that we had won $25,000 on TattsLotto, and she couldn't believe it."
"We just sat there, completely numb," he said.
"She said to me, 'well, this is the best Father's Day, isn't it?'."
The winner said it would "definitely be a Father's Day to remember".
When asked what he would do with the win, he said he would love to buy a new home to be "closer to our children".
"I've been playing since I was of the legal age, and I remember one day I had forgotten to put a ticket on and, of course, my numbers had won division one," he said.
"Back in the day, the prize was only $12,000, but it was a lot for that time period.
"Surprisingly, my wife still woke up and went to work today."
The man said it was life-changing for their family.
His winning 36-game entry was bought at Myrtleford Lotto, Gifts and Hairdressing Myrtleford.
Co-owner Jeff Phillips said his team was ecstatic to have sold a division one winning entry to a local family.
"It's wonderful news, and we couldn't be happier to have sold a division one winning entry in the weekend's TattsLotto Superdraw," he said.
"Myrtleford Lotto, Gifts and Hairdressing has operated in the local community for more than 31 years, and we've made a flurry of winners in the last three decades.
"We would like to say a huge congratulations to the winning man and his family and thank you for supporting us.
"We hope this prize allows you to fulfil some amazing dreams for years to come."
