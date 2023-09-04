Murray United are celebrating their first league championship.
The club's under-16s wrapped up the NPL3 North-West title on Sunday with two games to spare after winning 1-0 away to their closest rivals, Ballarat City.
Kylan Piltz scored the only goal in the 60th minute, coolly finishing off a good team move which saw Murray get in behind the hosts' defence.
"To beat the second-placed team at their home ground was a fantastic way to seal it," coach Matt Brewer said.
"The players have been unbelievable all year and they were again in tough conditions on Sunday.
"We haven't played on a synthetic pitch all year and it was windy so we struggled a little bit early but we managed to pull away with a clean sheet, a goal and three points to win the league."
Since dropping five points in their first four games, Murray have won 16 on the bounce to sit 11 points clear at the top of the ladder.
"I thought we under-performed during the qualifying stages at the start of the year," Brewer admitted.
"We probably made a tame start to the regular season but five or six games in, it clicked and we started getting some really good results.
"We went on a fantastic run, offensively and defensively, to start moving up the ladder.
"They started playing some really good football from that point and built their confidence each week.
"To end up on top is just fantastic."
The bulk of Murray's 61 goals have been spread evenly between Jonathon Hassan (14), Sam Noble (13) and Piltz (12).
But it's their defensive record which has carried them to the title, United conceding only 15 goals all season and keeping 11 clean sheets in their last 15 matches.
"They're an incredibly talented bunch of kids but it's the way they all get along and have fun with each other at training which has been most important," Brewer said.
"They're all mates and taking a bus up on the weekend was fun, hanging out with the kids, because they're such a fantastic group.
"They get along so well and that's a credit to the previous coaches before me and the way they've moulded this group."
Hassan will play for NSW Country at the National Youth Championships next month while Piltz, Ryan Kemp and Ethan Haberfield are all in contention for Vic Country selection.
Archie Drummond has also been outstanding for Murray this season.
