AFL legend Michael Long will travel through Albury on Tuesday, September 5, as he makes his way to Canberra in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Recreating his Long Walk in 2004, the football great and son of two stolen generation members will trek hundreds of kilometres in the lead-up to the referendum.
On Monday, September 4, Long embarked from Benalla, making his way to Wangaratta via Beechworth.
A meet and greet is planned with fellow Voice campaigner Pat Farmer at the Marmungun Rock in Apex Park, Wangaratta, at 4pm.
The pair will be welcomed by Bpangerang elder Uncle Dozer Atkinson, Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees, and the local Yes23 captain, Mandy Hogan. They will then take part in a community forum together from 6pm.
"I'm pretty excited to meet him," Long said. "I've seen some of the footage along the way and have seen a lot of support for him.
"His run is going to be historical; he's led his way and made his own mark, which is really important."
Although the pair are travelling in different directions - Mr Farmer is heading to Uluru and Long to Canberra - their message is the same - vote yes for The Voice.
Day 10 of Long's journey, Tuesday, September 5, will be split into three stages.
He will start in Chiltern, setting off from Federal Standard Printing Works at 1pm and arriving at the Chiltern Football Club at 1.30pm.
In Wodonga, he will be walking from Martin Park at 2.45pm and arriving at Bites n Beverages at 3.30pm.
Finally, he will be walking from the Creators Artspace on the Lincoln Causeway at 4.15pm to the Albury Tigers Football Club, where a community event will take place at 4.45pm.
Long is encouraging Border residents to accompany him on any stage of his walk.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.