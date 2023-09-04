The Border Mail
AFL legend Michael Long to visit Albury Wodonga on walk for The Voice

By Layton Holley
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
AFL legend Michael Long will travel through Albury on Tuesday, September 5, as he makes his way to Canberra in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

