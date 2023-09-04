Minor premiers Osborne is set to roll the dice and is seriously contemplating playing Azzi medallist Jamie Parr against Holbrook in the second semi-final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Parr was a surprise inclusion in the seniors for the Tigers' final round clash against CDHBU and showed some promising signs with three goals.
It was Parr's first senior match since playing all 16-matches in 2021 before Covid forced the premature end of the season.
Parr played six of the first eight rounds in the reserves before having another clean out of his troublesome knee.
He missed the next eight rounds before returning to the reserves in round 17 and playing seniors the following weekend.
Osborne coach Joel Mackie confirmed Parr was firmly in the selection mix to play against the Brookers despite lacking recent match fitness.
"Obviously Jamie hadn't played senior footy for a while before last round but came into the side and was serviceable," Mackie said.
"We just want to keep our options open and picked Jamie to see if he was still capable of playing at the level and if he could play a role for us.
"Jamie playing against Holbrook is something we will definitely give some serious consideration to.
"I can't see why not, with Hayden unlikely to play again with his Achilles problem.
"We have got a few different options who can play as a deep forward but Jamie is definitely in the mix.
"Jamie has the ability to play a key position in attack whether that be from out of the goal square or up a bit higher for us.
"He also has the ability to ruck in the forward line."
Mackie also felt Parr's experience could prove invaluable.
"His experience in big matches is also something in his favour and we feel he can cause a few headaches for the opposition trying to find a suitable match-up," he said.
"I know one thing, the opposition will have to put a decent defender on him otherwise they could pay a hefty price.
"Jamie has won an Azzi medal and class is permanent.
"Even having his voice down in the forward line, talking to the players, getting the structures right is something that Jamie provides apart from his marking power and kicking goals.
"Without Hayden and George Alexander we have been without an experienced forward for the best part of half-a-season to be honest.
"So Jamie is definitely an option if we feel like we need it and he is one of the most popular figures around the club and will give the playing group a huge boost if runs out with us on Saturday."
Alexander is among the premier key forwards in the competition and is a dual premiership player with the Tigers and also won a flag with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Riverina league last year.
Reliable defender Sam Rutland is also a chance to play and has been missing since round nine with a knee issue.
"Both those boys have been ticking the boxes each week in terms of their recovery," Mackie said.
"They are back in full-training and it's just a matter of how they pull-up after training this week.
"We then have to weigh up if we can afford to pick Jamie, George and Sam in the same side after missing so much footy which will be a tough call.
"There is still a lot to play out and quite a few different scenarios to consider.
"It's been a bit of a frustrating season with the injuries we have copped but that's football."
