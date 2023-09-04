The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Triple premiership Tiger Jamie Parr set to face Holbrook in second semi-final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Azzi medallist Jamie Parr played his first senior match since the end of 2021 last round against CDHBU.
Azzi medallist Jamie Parr played his first senior match since the end of 2021 last round against CDHBU.

Minor premiers Osborne is set to roll the dice and is seriously contemplating playing Azzi medallist Jamie Parr against Holbrook in the second semi-final at Walbundrie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.