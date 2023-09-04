The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Albury mayor Kylie King unveils new Wagirra Trail at Wonga Wetlands

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After five years of construction and many setbacks along the way, the Wagirra Trail at Wonga Wetlands is now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.