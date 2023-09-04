After five years of construction and many setbacks along the way, the Wagirra Trail at Wonga Wetlands is now open.
The $2.4 million project included the construction of a 12 kilometre sealed trail, the installation of four bridges, creek crossings, seating and picnic tables, revegetation and interpretive and directional signs.
The Wagirra Trail now spans more than 20 kilometres of shared walking and cycling pathways, beginning at Noreuil Foreshore and ending with a new loop for visitors to take in the Murray River next to Wonga Wetlands.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the trail opened up another avenue for recreation in Albury.
"It's something that our community said loud and clear," she said. "They want more walking trails, more cycling trails - immersing themselves in nature and Albury City.
"Now that we've got an additional 12 cycling and walking trails, it's going to be a fantastic boost to the livability of our region."
But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the construction crew.
Albury service leader city landscapes David Costello said the floods late last year inundated the trail and damaged the riverbanks.
"Some of our challenges were getting heavy vehicles in to undertake some of those remediation works," he said.
"We've also taken the opportunity to, not floodproof the area, but certainly ensure that any future flood events can withstand some of those inundation levels.
"So we've installed some new culverts, we've installed some concrete sections for the trail that we believe will hold up certainly to some of those flood events."
Albury Council invested $2 million into the project, $355,000 was from the NSW Regional Growth Environment and Tourism Fund, and the NSW Environmental Trust kicked in $150,000.
The community is invited to visit Wonga Wetlands on Saturday, September 9, from 9.30am to 1pm to enjoy live music, face painting and family games.
The first 50 to arrive will receive a complimentary egg and bacon roll provided by Rotary Albury, and there will be coffee on offer for the first 100 attendees.
