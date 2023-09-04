An opportunistic thief who took a teenager's bike on New Year's Eve has been jailed after failing to address his long running drug habit or complete community work.
Cody Whybrow spotted the $2500 bike chained up to a pole on Turner Street in Wangaratta.
The 14-year-old victim had chained it up on December 31 last year, and Whybrow spotted it in the early hours of the new year.
He returned several times before breaking the chain about 4.45am and stealing the bicycle.
Security cameras captured Whybrow and another man with a dog at the scene, and they were identified through social media.
Whybrow was interviewed by police on January 12 and said he was "happy to take the rap" for the theft.
The offence breached corrections orders Whybrow was on.
He was meant to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of the orders, but Wangaratta magistrate Ian Watkins on Monday, September 4, noted he "hadn't done five minutes".
He had received the orders for offending including previous bike thefts, drug dealing and possession, and other theft matters.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client had long running drug and alcohol issues, but Mr Watkins said he had failed to address the problems.
"You have an appalling criminal history and I'm satisfied it would have caused significant distress to that young man," Mr Watkins said.
"It seems to me that particularly in circumstances where these matters have been adjourned many times, the court needs to draw a line in the sand."
Mr Watkins said there was no point giving Whybrow a chance on another order.
He imposed a jail term of three months with a $250 fine.
Whybrow lodged an appeal after the decision.
Police said they did not oppose him being bailed while the appealing is pending.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.