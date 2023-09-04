Police are not investigating a skirmish at the soccer finals at Wangaratta on Sunday, September 3, after failing to receive a complaint.
The issues moved off field at half-time while the players walked back towards the change rooms, with a scuffle breaking out between multiple people.
Sergeant Paul Pursell said the September 3 incident was being dealt with by the Albury-Wodonga Football Association and police had not received any complaints.
"There's no police involvement," he said.
"It hasn't been reported to us.
"The on-field incident is being dealt with by referees and the league, and with the skirmish afterwards, nobody has come forward to make a report to police."
Sergeant Pursell said victims could still come forward if they wanted to.
"If the people involved wanted to report it to police, we would definitely listen and take whatever necessary reports we had to," he said.
