Police attended incident during Albury United's 9-1 semi-final thrashing of Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
September 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Police were at the scene but are not investigating, as nobody has come forward to lodge a complaint. File photo
Police are not investigating a skirmish at the soccer finals at Wangaratta on Sunday, September 3, after failing to receive a complaint.

