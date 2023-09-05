A North East community is better equipped to deal with cardiac arrest with two new public defibrillators installed at key points in the town.
The devices, which can be accessed 24/7 by the public, are mounted at Chiltern's St Joseph's Primary School and Chiltern and District Men's Shed as part of Ambulance Victoria and the Heart Foundation's Heart Safe Communities program.
Launched in 2019, the initiative has aimed to improve survival rates for people suffering cardiac arrest by teaching residents how to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED).
Chiltern ambulance community officer Jane Martin said it was a vital skill.
"Cardiac arrest occurs when a person's heart suddenly stops beating and can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime," she said.
"Starting chest compressions and early application of an AED is crucial to give a cardiac arrest patient the best chance of survival.
"The Heart Safe Communities initiative helps community members feel confident to take action in someone's time of need."
Ms Martin said CPR and the use of a defibrillator increased a patient's chance of survival by more than 70 per cent.
"Currently about 20 Victorians suffer a cardiac arrest each day and only one in 10 survive," she said.
"The minutes between a cardiac arrest occurring and paramedics arriving are an important time for bystanders to act.
"Anyone can save a life in three simple steps. Call, Push, Shock: Call triple zero, push hard, push fast on the middle of the chest and shock using an AED."
More than 150 Chiltern residents have learnt how to start CPR and use an AED through the program, with Ambulance Victoria set to donate another defibrillator in the coming months.
