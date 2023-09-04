Albury's Young Street now open to traffic after police incident

UPDATE: 9.25pm, Monday: Albury's Young Street has reopened to traffic as the police operation comes to an end.
EARLIER: Members of the public are being urged to avoid Young Street amid an ongoing police matter.
Officers attended the Burvale Motor Inn on Monday afternoon for a mental health related job.
Parts of Young Street and the surrounding area have been closed to vehicles while police speak to two men on the roof of the business.
Heavily armed officers have arrived at the scene.
The men can be heard screaming and swearing from the scene.
A small crowd has gathered around the area, with the site cordoned off by officers.
Police did not say what the incident involved, but urged people to stay clear.
One of the men appeared to have a crowbar or similar object.
"A police operation is under way at an address on Young Street, Albury," a spokesman said.
"Police are urging public to avoid the area at this time.
"No further information available."
Multiple police units are at the scene.
Damage is visible to the back of one unmarked police car, but it is unclear if the damage is related to Monday's incident.
A large number of vehicles are being detoured around the scene.
