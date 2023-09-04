Public urged to avoid Albury's Young Street amid ongoing police incident

Members of the public are being urged to avoid Young Street amid an ongoing police matter.
Officers attended the Burvale Motor Inn on Monday afternoon.
Parts of Young Street have been closed to vehicles.
Police did not say what the incident involved, but urged people to stay clear.
Two men were visible on the roof.
One appeared to have a crowbar or similar object.
"A police operation is under way at an address on Young Street, Albury," a spokesman said.
"Police are urging public to avoid the area at this time.
"No further information available."
Multiple police units are at the scene.
