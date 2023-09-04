The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Photos

Public urged to avoid Albury's Young Street amid ongoing police incident

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside the Burvale Motor Inn on Young Street on Monday afternoon. Picture by James Wiltshire
Police outside the Burvale Motor Inn on Young Street on Monday afternoon. Picture by James Wiltshire

Members of the public are being urged to avoid Young Street amid an ongoing police matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.