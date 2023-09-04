If your surname happens to be Lappin and you are from Chiltern, there is a certain amount of expectation that you will be a star footballer.
The Swans have produced a cavalcade of champion footballers with the famous surname including 'Jock', 'Rowdy', Nigel, Jason and Matthew to name just a few.
Fin is the latest Lappin who is starting to realise his potential as a footballer and is keeping the family tradition alive at Chiltern.
The 21-year-old is the son of Nathan who was a prolific goalkicker during his career with the Swans predominantly through the 1990s.
Nathan and Nigel are brothers with Fin sporting the same black curly locks as his old man and famous uncle.
Fin made his senior debut as a 15-year-old in 2018 under former coach Luke Brookes and has now played more than 60-matches in the red and white.
And while his father, Nathan, was a gun at kicking goals, Fin has established himself as the Swans best defender.
He was an integral part of the Swans' defence in their drought breaking flag last year as a 20-year-old.
Fast forward with another 12-months experience and Fin has enjoyed a breakout season under coach Brad Hibberson to become one of the best rebounding defenders in the Tallangatta league.
Fin arguably produced his best performance of his blossoming career for the Swans against Beechworth in the first semi-final on Sunday with a best-on-ground display.
His ability to read the play and take several intercept marks and create plenty of rebound from defence was instrumental in the Bushrangers being kept to five goals for the match.
Swans coach Brad Hibberson agreed that Fin has taken his game to another level this season.
"For a 21-year-old, he is going unbelievably well," Hibberson said.
"Obviously he has got the breeding and good bloodlines to be a well above average player.
"Fin is a pleasure to coach and does everything right and it's all about the team for him.
"He doesn't care about accolades and all that, he is just a country boy that loves playing with his mates.
"Even last week before we played on Sunday, he went camping on the Friday night and missed training on the Saturday morning.
"He went pigging and fishing instead of training and it's hard to stop him and tell him should really be training.
"But I'm not going to try and stop him if he is playing like that, as long as he is happy, that's when he plays his best football.
"If Fin can produce another one or two matches like that, he will have a big say in how far this ride will take us."
And while Lappin may be only at the start of his career, veteran Mark Doolan once again highlighted his class with another stellar finals display in the twilight of his career.
Only a fortnight ago, Doolan sent a scare through the Swans camp when he lasted less than five minutes against Dederang-Mt Beauty after he came off with his troublesome calf.
But Doolan shook off the effects to kick five goals against the Bushrangers and provided a strong marking target.
"Dools is a big match player and is a tough match-up for any opposition," HIbberson said.
"He just gives it his all and even though he has been around a long time, his body is feeling good and we just hope he can keep going for another couple of weeks uninjured.
"Dools is one of the players who can turn a game when he is fit and firing and will be a key on how far we progress during the rest of the finals."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.