Police have issued a warning about e-scooters following a spike in the illegal use of the machines across Albury.
Inspector Scott Trewhella, of the Murray River Police Highway Patrol, said electric scooters were a risk to pedestrians and a hazard on public roads.
"The laws in NSW are certainly different to other jurisdictions," he said.
"We'd encourage anyone who does look to purchase one of these devices to make sure that they get one that is compliant with the laws of whatever state that they propose to ride it in."
"They do pick up some significant speed and obviously that requires people to wear appropriate safety equipment and make sure that they're not putting themselves or other road or footpath users at risk," he said.
Inspector Trewhella said people would find themselves liable to "significant penalties" if that was the case.
He said e-scooters' use was being trialled - with the idea of this possibly becoming permanent in future - in the central business districts of some areas elsewhere in NSW, as well as interstate locations such as Melbourne and Darwin.
But for now, Inspector Trewhella said e-scooters were otherwise illegal and so it was concerning some people were taking that risk and breaking the law.
"It adds another layer of complexity to what we're trying to do, which is tackle those issues of road trauma and road safety," he said.
Cycle Station Albury manager Christie Walker said given it was such a grey area, her business did not sell e-scooters.
"I won't stock them because of the different laws around them, I refuse to," she said.
Ms Walker said it was too risky when e-scooters weren't legal in NSW.
"I'd love to stock them, I think they're great," she said.
Ms Walker said she didn't understand though why people were not allowed to buy and ride e-scooters given "you can hire them in the cities".
Several other stores in Albury contacted for comment revealed they, too, would not stock e-scooters for the same reasons.
Transport for NSW is working with a number of councils seeking to take part in e-scooter shared scheme trials.
A spokesperson said it was working closely with those interested councils to ensure safety requirements were met before trials were implemented.
"Currently, only e-scooters provided through a shared scheme provider are permitted for use in approved trial areas, and privately owned e-scooters are not permitted for use in public areas," the spokesperson said.
"Data and feedback collected through the trial schemes will assist the NSW government in considering the future use of e-scooters across the state."
Inspector Trewhella said it would become a "very expensive exercise" if people didn't follow legislation related to e-scooters.
"We just urge people to make sure that if they are going to purchase one that they are using it in accordance with the law, otherwise they're going to find themselves in a bit of strife," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.