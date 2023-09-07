BRUSH UP
Paul's Retrospective - An Exhibition by Pauline Farries is a special collection of work going back two decades. A total of 60 artworks - watercolours, acrylics, oils and mixed media - will be on show at Gateway Gallery in Wodonga. Profits from sales will go to Country Hope, which supports Border children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Entertainment by Nothin' But Treble. The exhibition runs September 5 to 30.
LISTEN UP
Mitta River Sounds will present Dallas Frasca, Sal Kimber, Dean Haitani Band, Marisa Quigley, Iva Mahoni, Texas Crude and Lucey among others. Dallas Frasca sits somewhere between blues riffed The Black Keys, and the incredible full-throated wail of Janis Joplin. There will be lawn games, kids' crafts, face-painting and In The Groove will run a free drumming workshop throughout the day. There will be a return bus from both Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta for $25 (limited seats) and a local shuttle to run people back to camping and accommodation. Award-winning beer and food will be on offer throughout the festival.
ROLL UP
All Aboard The Gravy Train featuring Mica Torre, Olive Street Theatre, South Albury, Saturday, September 9, 2pm and 7pm
Step aboard the Gravy Train and embark on a musical night of a cappella magic with the border's biggest Barbershop Quartet, Good Gravy. Get yourself ready to experience the harmonies, humour and heartwarming melodies as Good Gravy presents its brand-new show: All Aboard the Gravy Train! Joining them on stage will be Mica Torre, well known as a singer in her own right, she is also known for her performances with Groove Resolution and her roles in Carols by Candlelight and musical theatre scene. Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's Olive Street Theatre, with its licensed bar, ensures a fun, cosy atmosphere.
READ UP
Stargazer book launch, Albury LibraryMuseum, Saturday, September 9, 11am to 12.30pm
Playwright, director and novelist David Scott operated cinemas and drive-in theatres in the Murray Valley and Riverina including the Albury Stargazer Drive-in during the 1970s. His life took a sharp turn after he was revived when he stopped breathing during an asthma attack. Writing filled his long recuperation, becoming an integral part of his life. Stargazer is an autobiography highlighting the value of family, ingenuity, bravado, old-fashioned common sense, colourful characters and unfailing good humour. Butcherbirds Cry at Midnight is a drama of a family in conflict, set at a vineyard by the Murray River, and at Sydney, in post-World War II. Book sales will be available on the day.
STOCK UP
Peninsula Seasonal Markets hosts Spring Market, Bethanga Recreational Reserve, Sunday, September 10, 9am to 1pm
Spring is in the air! Check out the spring edition of Peninsula Seasonal Markets. New stalls will showcase regionally-made products. There will be live music, face painting for the kids, art activities, coffee and food.
WALK UP
The Wagirra Trail official opening, Wonga Wetlands, Saturday, September 9, 9.30am to 1pm
Following an extension, the much-loved Wagirra Trail is finally ready. There is now more than 20 kilometres of shared walking and cycling pathways, beginning at Noreuil Foreshore and ending with a new loop for visitors to take in the beauty of the Murray River right next to Wonga Wetlands. The works include 12 kilometres of newly sealed trail, installation of four bridges, creek crossings, seating and picnic tables, significant revegetation and interpretive and directional signage. An all-Aboriginal work crew constructed most of the trail. Celebrate the opening on Saturday with live music, face painting and fun-filled giant family games. The first 50 people will even score a free egg and bacon roll from Rotary Albury and the first 100 can grab coffee. Bring a bike to try out the trail but furry friends must stay at home.
DRIVE UP
Corowa Car and Bike Show 'n' Shine, RSL Park Corowa, Sunday, September 10, 8am to 1pm
Love your classic car, then don't miss this event! Organised by the Corowa District Car Club, this event is open to all motoring enthusiasts with vehicles from veteran to modern day both car and bikes. Great trophies across all eras. Entered cars and bikes should arrive via John Street, Corowa. Entries accepted from 8am to 10.30am on the day.
SING UP
North East Three Choirs Festival, Saturday, September 9, 2.30pm, The Scots School Chapel Hall, Albury and Sunday, September 10, 2.30pm at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Wangaratta
The North East Three Choirs Festival will channel joy and peace when it returns this year after a four-year hiatus. A collaboration of Beechworth Singers, Murray Concert Choir and Vocal Dimension (Wangaratta), the biennial festival was impacted by the global pandemic two years ago. This year it will present Gloria, featuring the music of Antonio Vivaldi, John Rutter and Karl Jenkins. The Three Choirs will be accompanied by the Three Choirs Festival Orchestra, comprising musicians from throughout the North East brought together for this event.
TURN UP
Markets at the G-Rodge, Gerogery Hotel, Saturday, September 9, 1pm to 4pm
Think country pub boutique markets. Markets at the G-Rodge offers some of the best and most talented makers across the region. It's a family-friendly and dog-friendly (on leash) event.
DANCE UP
Albury Wodonga Dance Centre Saturday Social Dance, Albury Wodonga Dance Centre, Saturday, September 9, 2pm
It's the first Saturday Social Dance for those who love ballroom dancing (sequence and freestyle ballroom). Glen Strauss will run a professional class at 2pm and then the social class will run until 5.30pm. Music program by Michael Mack. $10 a person (cash) - class and social. Fifty per cent of the proceeds go to the studio's Travel Club, which financially supports young dancers to compete at local and interstate competitions.
