Following an extension, the much-loved Wagirra Trail is finally ready. There is now more than 20 kilometres of shared walking and cycling pathways, beginning at Noreuil Foreshore and ending with a new loop for visitors to take in the beauty of the Murray River right next to Wonga Wetlands. The works include 12 kilometres of newly sealed trail, installation of four bridges, creek crossings, seating and picnic tables, significant revegetation and interpretive and directional signage. An all-Aboriginal work crew constructed most of the trail. Celebrate the opening on Saturday with live music, face painting and fun-filled giant family games. The first 50 people will even score a free egg and bacon roll from Rotary Albury and the first 100 can grab coffee. Bring a bike to try out the trail but furry friends must stay at home.