BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
Combining the essence of simplicity with meticulous bespoke craftsmanship, 46 Riversdale Road epitomizes the charm of sprawling estate properties.
Nestled amidst the serene landscape, the Trafalgar Park homestead gazes out over Lake Hume, surrounded by majestic trees and landscaped gardens.
Situated just minutes away from Thurgoona on an expansive 7.36-acres, the entrance to Trafalgar Park immediately captures your attention.
Stepping into this luxurious family residence, you are greeted by a modern, airy kitchen which seamlessly connects the lounge and formal dining areas.
The four large bedrooms, adorned with expansive windows, provide captivating views of the gardens and water.
The grand master bedroom stands features its own study, walk-in robes, and ensuite. Bedroom two also has a private ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are served by the large main bathroom.
A covered alfresco area oversees the resort-style pool, and the built-in BBQ area make hosting a delight.
Outbuildings offer lots of space for machinery, storage, or hobbies, and there are ideal areas for the addition of a tennis court or equestrian facilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.