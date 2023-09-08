BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This late 1800's, character filled, home offers the convenience of true central living, offering the charm of yesteryear with all the modern conveniences of today.
The period features include wrap-around verandahs, high ceilings, ornate cornice and hallway arches, lovely polished floorboards, dado walls, timber accents, and leadlight feature windows.
Beautiful timber fire mantles with operating fireplace, pressed tin ceilings, antique French doors, and an inviting colour palette.
Spacious living options include sitting areas, formal lounge, and a large family room adjacent to the kitchen area.
The master suite has an ensuite including shower over bath and walk-in robe. A spacious family bathroom with full claw bath, shower and vintage fittings and fixtures cater for two other bedrooms.
The updated kitchen has a state-of-the-art Falcon gas cooker, dishwasher, stylish black canopy rangehood, a double-door fridge provision, glass splashbacks, and an island bench with storage. The dining room overlooks the cottage gardens.
Outside, a large undercover entertaining area off the family room is complete with a wood stove and separate toilet. The lock up garage and two sheds offer plenty of storage. A secure grassed yard is ideal for the kids or animals.
