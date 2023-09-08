The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Feature Property: 26 South Street, Wodonga

By Feature Property
September 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The period features include wrap-around verandahs, high ceilings, ornate cornice and hallway arches, lovely polished floorboards, dado walls, timber accents, and leadlight feature windows. Picture supplied.
The period features include wrap-around verandahs, high ceilings, ornate cornice and hallway arches, lovely polished floorboards, dado walls, timber accents, and leadlight feature windows. Picture supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.