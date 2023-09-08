BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Opportunities to secure a land and homestead package of this calibre don't come around often, but to nab one previously owned by a Hollywood movie star are near non-existent.
For locals Steven and Jenny Larkin, who purchased the property from Mel Gibson and his family in 2016, the glitz and glam was far from the property's main appeal.
"We bought it off the Gibson family seven years ago to complement our beef Angus enterprise," Steven said. "The extensive river frontage, that was a huge drawcard."
Not surprising, as the property has 800 metres of that direct frontage to Kiewa River.
Jenny decided to make use of the homestead's plentiful space and calm ambience to run a popular B&B-style accommodation business.
Carinya Homestead was once part of the much larger 'Beartooth' holding owned by the Gibson family. They undertook extensive renovations during their tenure from the 1980s.
Steven and Jenny have since spared no expense making further improvements. They fenced off the river from livestock, creating a swimming and fishing spot at the beach-like section of the bank.
"Our family has gathered at the homestead over the years, creating many fond memories of events, from weddings to family reunions, grandchildren's birthday parties, you name it," Steve said.
The immaculate and original two-storey, red brick residence has grand proportions, and has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It's close to Mount Beauty, Mount Bogong and Falls Creek snow resort, the Albury airport, and is just a three-and-a-half hour drive from Melbourne.
The massive kitchen and dining area has space for a sixteen-seater dining table, and is filled with modern appliances, a combustion wood stove and cool room.
French doors frame the formal dining and large family room, which flows into a formal loungeroom, parlour room and study complete with large bay window.
Open fire places, a wood heater, hydronic heating and ducted cooling throughout provide year-round comfort. Wide verandahs and a shaded timber deck offer incredible views across Kiewa River.
The popularity of the Carinya Homestead came without a star-power boost, with the Larkins saying the previous owner's fame wasn't advertised.
"We can understand why the Gibson's chose this location to build this large family home... it's a very peaceful setting on a quiet country road."
The Larkins are selling to retire, travel, and "smell the roses".
